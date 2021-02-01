STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SII, Bharat Biotech welcome enhanced focus on health, immunisation in budget

Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalisations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy.

Published: 01st February 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute.

Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Monday applauded the government's increased allocation for the healthcare sector and on providing Rs 35,000 crore towards COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.

"I have provided Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22. I'm committed to provide further funds if required.

The Budget outlay for health and well being is Rs 2.23 lakh crore in 2021-22 as against BE of Rs 94,452 crore and marks an increase of 137 per cent," she said while presenting 2021-22 Budget in the Lok Sabha.

Commenting on the budget announcements, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that globally, spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccines have given countries and their economies the best bang for their buck.

ALSO READ | Wisdom over poetic flourish: Sitharaman on the ball with India's 100th budget

Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalisations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy, he added.

"Therefore we welcome the FM's emphasis on healthcare spending, and immunisation especially for COVID-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from this pandemic.

Hopefully, this will also encourage more innovation and expansion in the sector," Poonawalla said.

In a similar vein, Bharat Biotech Chairman & MD Krishna Ella said, "It's a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement, providing Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22".

The Finance Minister's commitment for providing more funds in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic spread in the country and to provide an effective, smooth path for the vaccination scheme will help contain, and lead the nation towards accomplishing a COVID-19 disease free Bharat, he added.

"The layout plan of a Rs 64,180 crore spending plan for healthcare over the next six years to be spent on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, in addition to the National Health Mission is also a welcome move, which will strengthen public health services as 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres and integrated public health labs to be set up in each district", Ella said.

The government's focus on three areas - preventive health, curative health and well-being, is also very reassuring, he added.

India had earlier in January approved two vaccines -- Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 'Covishield' manufactured by SII and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- for restricted emergency use.

The country launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest vaccination drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SII Bharat Biotech Serum Institute of India COVID 19
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp