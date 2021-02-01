STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Watch out for increase in healthcare, defence expenditure, says Chidambaram ahead of Union Budget 2021

On Sunday, Chidambaram had said that apart from an increase in Healthcare and Defence, he will rate the Budget on 10 points outlined by the Congress party.

Published: 01st February 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the keenly awaited Union Budget 2021, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday asked the people of the country to watch out for an increase in healthcare and defence expenditure.

"Watch out for increase in healthcare expenditure and increase in defence expenditure. These are two non-negotiables. Then watch out for the 10 heads highlighted by the Congress party on 28th January," Chidambaram tweeted.

"I have listed and explained the 10 issues in my column yesterday in the Indian Express and in 10 Indian language newspapers I will rate the budget on the 2+10 issues. My colleagues and I will address a press conference at 4.30 pm today," he said in a subsequent tweet.

On Sunday, Chidambaram had said that apart from an increase in Healthcare and Defence, he will rate the Budget on 10 points outlined by the Congress party.

"Apart from increase in allocations for Healthcare and Defence, I shall rate the Budget on the 10 points outlined by the Congress party. There is broad consensus among economists and social scientists on these 10 points," he said in a tweet on Sunday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third budget today.The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha.

The duration of the budget speech usually ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet.

Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Former finance minister P Chidambaram Union Budget 2021 Budget 2021 healthcare sector defence sector
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp