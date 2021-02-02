STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Budget 2021: FDI in insurance won’t limit Indian management control

The finance minister said that a majority of the directors in the board of these insurance companies will have to be resident Indians.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Union Budget 2021 speech on Monday that the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector will be raised to 74 per cent from 49 per cent.

This will be after the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act 2015 and Insurance Act 1938 are amended in Parliament.

When the insurance sector was privatised in 2000, the FDI limit was fixed at 26 per cent, which was then raised to 49 per cent in 2015.

The finance minister said that a majority of the directors in the board of these insurance companies will have to be resident Indians.

This means that Indian management control will be retained in these companies.

“The FDI limit hike in insurance will allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards. Under the new structure, the majority of directors on the boards and key management persons will be resident Indians with atleast 50 percent directors as independent directors. A specified percentage of profit will be retained as general reserve,” said the finance minister.

On the face of it, the move is positive for the country’s insurance industry that has been saddled with dual issues of stagnating growth amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and rising needs for capital infusion. But, there are a few caveats.

“The move on taxation change for ULIPs (of higher ticket size; annual premium of more than Rs 2.5 lakh) would have an impact on such investments. Tax benefits remains in the event of death of the life assured or in the case of ULIP policies where annual premium is Rs 2.5 lakh or below. This tends to reduce the competitive advantage that ULIPs enjoyed as compared to other short term investment vehicles,” said Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
foreign direct investment FDI budget Budget 2021 Union budget Union Budget 2021
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp