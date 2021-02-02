STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's budget shot in the arm for economy, fiscal consolidation takes a back seat: S&P

Stating that fiscal consolidation has taken a back seat in the Budget, S&P said aggressive provisioning to help heal the economy will be costly.

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Nirmala Sitharaman, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said India's budget for the next fiscal is an effort of the government to shore up economic recovery, but fiscal consolidation would pose a stout challenge to policymakers going forward.

The rating agency currently does not see any material effect from the budget on India's key credit factors, but the economy's brightening growth prospects will be critical to maintaining the sustainability of public finances.

It said general government debt is likely to hover at more than 90 per cent of GDP over the next few years.

Stating that fiscal consolidation has taken a back seat in the Budget, S&P said aggressive provisioning to help heal the economy will be costly.

The government's 9.5 per cent fiscal deficit projection for current fiscal was bigger than the US-based rating agency's expectation.

"The prospect of consolidation from these heights, while maintaining a significant degree of support for the economy, poses a stout challenge to India's policymakers.

The government will seek to balance its spending imperative against its limited fiscal headroom by consolidating its finances at a much slower pace than it planned prior to the pandemic," S&P said in a statement.

The government has announced a fiscal deficit glide path to lower fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by fiscal 2025-26.

"India's budget for fiscal 2022 (ending March 31, 2022) represents a comprehensive effort by the central government to shore up the country's nascent economic recovery.

But the brawny spending programme also entails higher-than-expected general government deficits," S&P said.

S&P had last month revised upward its forecast for India's real GDP growth to (-)7.7 per cent for fiscal ending March 31, 2021, from (-) 9 per cent previously, but said it will take a long time for India's economy to heal from the pandemic.

"We estimate that GDP per capita will fall below USD 2,000 in fiscal 2021, and that the broader economy will only recover to its pre-COVID output level in the next fiscal year. Nevertheless, India's economy is clearly building momentum, and we forecast real GDP growth of 10 per cent in fiscal 2022 as activity resumes and the country continues to reopen," it said.

Amid uncertainty over enduring pandemic-related risks, the government's fiscal 2022 budget includes a variety of measures that should aid the economy in getting back on track.

These include a much higher expenditure allocation to healthcare, up 137 per cent compared with fiscal 2021, as well as productivity enhancing investments in transportation infrastructure, powering a 26 per cent rise in capital expenditure.

S&P said the budget's emphasis on capital expenditure marks a noteworthy shift, and higher investment in India's physical infrastructure should help to raise investment potential and competitiveness in the economy over time.

"India's consistently strong real GDP growth is an important support to the sovereign ratings, and the government's efforts to fortify growth prospects should help to maintain the economy's healthy long-term prospects. Sustained high deficits could also distort capital allocation, pressuring private sector investment," it added.

The US-based agency estimates general government's net stock of debt will surge by about 18 per cent to 92 per cent of GDP by the end of fiscal 2021.

It said the Indian government's Rs 20,000 crore capital allocation for public sector banks is sufficient for now.

The government also announced in its budget that it will look to establish a "bad bank" to manage lenders' troubled assets, the agency said.

"This, alongside a strengthening of the National Company Law Tribunal framework, could in principle benefit banks by ensuring that management bandwidth is not spent on recoveries from weak credits." "Likewise, we believe that the resolution of troubled assets could be faster with weak assets consolidated in a single entity, rather than multiple banks negotiating resolution terms," S&P added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Union budget Budget 2021
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp