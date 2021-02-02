STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Robinhood raises $3.4B from investors amid surge in trading

The speculative frenzy has put pressure on Robinhood and other stock brokerages to keep up with traffic on their online platforms.

Published: 02nd February 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Robinhood app

Logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Popular online trading platform Robinhood said Monday that it has lined up $3.4 billion to help meet its funding requirements amid a spike in trading on Wall Street fueled by small investors driving up shares in GameStop and other stocks.

The funds are being provided by Ribbit Capital and several other venture capital firms, including Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and ICONIQ Capital. The $3.4 billion figure includes $1 billion in funding that Robinhood announced Friday.

Robinhood needed to secure funding in order to meet deposit thresholds required by organizations that handle the trading orders placed by investors on its platform. These firms, known as clearinghouses, execute the trades placed on stock brokerages like Robinhood, and require higher deposits in order to reduce their risk during the 48 hours or so that it takes them to transfer the stock to a buyer and the funds to the seller.

“This round of funding will help us scale to meet the incredible growth we’ve seen and demand for our platform," Jason Warnick, Robinhood's chief financial officer, said in a statement.

Investors on social media and online forums such as Reddit have been cheerleading each other in recent weeks to drive up shares in GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other stocks. Big institutions including some hedge funds that had bet on those stocks going lower have lost billions as the shares skyrocketed.

The speculative frenzy has put pressure on Robinhood and other stock brokerages to keep up with traffic on their online platforms. Last week, Robinhood, Charles Schwab and other retail brokerages placed limits on trading of GameStop, AMC, Express and other stocks popular with small investors. The move led to a swift backlash from customers and criticism from some lawmakers claiming small investors were being treaded unfairly.

Robinhood, which is based in Menlo Park, California, initially limited investors to only selling their positions, not open new ones. It also required users to put up more of their own money for certain trades instead of using borrowed funds.

On Monday, the company was limiting users to buying four shares and five options contracts in GameStop. Traders interested in snapping up AMC Entertainment, are limited to 75 shares or options contracts.

GameStop stock vaulted from below $20 earlier this month to close around $350 as of last week. The videogame retailer's shares closed Monday at $225, down 31% on the day. Movie theater operator AMC was running at around $2 last April and surged to around $20 last week. It closed Monday at $13.30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robinhood GameStop
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp