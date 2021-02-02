STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Consumer buys Kottaram Agro Foods for Rs 155 crore

Kottaram Agro Foods had a turnover of Rs 39.38 crore in  2019-20. The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021.

Published: 02nd February 2021 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Consumer Products CEO and MD Sunil D'Souza

Tata Consumer Products CEO and MD Sunil D'Souza

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL),  the second-largest player in the world branded tea market is acquiring Kottaram Agro Foods (KAF), which owns the brand 'Soulfull'.
 
A definitive agreement to purchase a 100 per cent equity stake of KAF was signed on Tuesday, a TCPL release said. Sources said the breakfast cereal startup, owned by a Kochi-based entrepreneur Prashant Parameswaran is being acquired for Rs 155 crore. 

Kottaram Agro Foods had a turnover of Rs 39.38 crore in  2019-20. The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021.

Agri-based venture fund Aavishkaar Capital had invested $8 million in KAF in 2019 at a valuation of $17 million. The venture fund owns 45 per cent in the company while the founder held 43 per cent.

The Bengaluru-based start-up was founded by Prashant Parameswaran, Rasika Prashant, Dr KK Narayanan and Amith Sebastian in 2013. The brand operates in the health and wellness food segment with a portfolio of millet-based products for kids and adults. It currently has a strong presence in select urban markets in south, west, and north India.
 
Born and brought up in Kochi, Prasanth completed his schooling at Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vaduthala and had his mechanical engineering degree at PSG College of Science and technology in Coimbatore. He was attracted to the agro product's market during his visit to Punjab, where a family friend helped him associate with an agritech firm.  Later Prasanth went to Boston where he completed his MBA. After studying the agro-food market for years he launched Kottayram Agro Foods in 2013.

"This acquisition is a good strategic fit for Tata Consumer Products. It opens to us significant new market opportunities in the fast-growing mini-meals segments and helps us partner a passionate and ambitious team of entrepreneurs who will remain and become a part of the Tata Consumer Products team," said TCPL MD and CEO Sunil D'Souza.

"We are extremely proud to associate with Tata Consumer Products which provides us a great platform for furthering Soulfull’s purpose of making ancient millets relevant for the 21 st century. Tata Soulfull will enhance the brand’s credibility and make health more accessible and mainstream while retaining its vibrancy. This partnership would enable us to not just scale our existing business but also enter new categories in the fast-growing health and wellness market," said Kottaram Agro Foods MD and CEO Prashant Parameswaran. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soulfull
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp