STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Power consumption grows nearly 6 per cent in January

After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a 4.5 per cent year-on-year growth in September and 11.6 per cent in October.

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's power consumption increased to a three-month high of nearly 6 per cent at 111.43 billion units (BU) in January 2021, showing spurt in economic activities, according to official data.

Power consumption in January 2020 was 105.15 BU. Besides, peak power demand also recorded double-digit growth of nearly 11 per cent to 189.64 GW in January 2021 compared to 170.97 GW in January 2020.

On January 30, peak power demand surged to its all-time high of 189.64 GW. After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a 4.5 per cent year-on-year growth in September and 11.6 per cent in October.

In November 2020, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent, mainly due to the early onset of winters. In December, power consumption grew by nearly five per cent. Experts said the nearly six per cent growth in power consumption and all-time high peak power demand of 188.45 GW in January give sufficient evidence that most of the economic activities are now at pre-pandemic levels.

They expect power demand growth to be more robust and consistent in coming months. Last week, Power Minister R K Singh announced that peak power demand touched a record high of 188.45 GW and will surpass the 200 GW mark very soon.

Singh had tweeted on January 29, "The power demand and supply surged to a new high of 1,88,452 MW at 9:42 am on 28th January 2021. The rate at which we are going, we shall cross 2,00,000 MW very soon".

On January 30, Power Secretary had tweeted, "Power demand galloping. All India demand: 1,89,644 MW (189.64 GW) at 10.39 hrs today (January 30) crossed the previous highest all India demand of 1,88,452 MW (188.45 GW) on 28th January".

Power demand had touched a record high of 187.3 GW on January 20 this year. All-India peak power demand had touched a record high of 182.89 GW for the first time on December 30 last year.

According to data from the power ministry, the peak power demand met (the highest supply in a day) during January last year stood at 170.97 GW.

It grew by nearly 11 per cent in January this year. The rising power demand shows revival in economic activities, leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19. Power demand started declining from April as economic activities were disrupted due to the pandemic.

It affected power demand for five months in a row from April to August 2020. The demand recovered from September onwards. Peak power demand met grew at 1.7 per cent in September, 3.4 per cent in October, 3.5 per cent in November and 7.3 per cent in December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power consumption
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp