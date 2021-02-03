Relief for Amazon as HC stays USD 3.4 billion Reliance Industries-Future Retail deal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to US e-commerce giant Amazon, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Future Group not to proceed with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries until an interim order is pronounced.

While ordering status quo, the HC said Emergency Award was enforceable under Section 17 (2) of the Arbitration Act.

Amazon had filed a plea before the Delhi High Court seeking enforceability of the Singapore emergency arbitration award, which had asked Future Retail Ltd (FRL) not to proceed with the sale of its warehousing, logistics, and retail business to RIL.

Earlier, the Securities Exchange Board of India and the Competition Commission of India had cleared the RIL-FRL deal.

The Future Retail said it will explore all legal remedies to pursue its deal with RIL.

Amazon’s lawyer Gopal Subramanium told the Delhi HC that the e-tailer was not exercising control over FRL but simply safeguarding its protective rights.

He added Future Group promoter Kishore Biyani and his family had sought Rs 500 crore from Amazon as FRL was staring at bankruptcy.

He further said FRL’s more than 50% shares are held by the Biyanis and Future Coupons Limited (FCL).

FRL told the stock exchanges in a filing that the company will explore all legal remedies and take appropriate steps to pursue the scheme of arrangement before NCLT. The application has not been taken by NCLT yet.