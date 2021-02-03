STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Relief for Amazon as HC stays USD 3.4 billion Reliance Industries-Future Retail deal

While ordering status quo, the HC said Emergency Award was enforceable under Section 17 (2) of the Arbitration Act.

Published: 03rd February 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to US e-commerce giant Amazon, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Future Group not to proceed with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries until an interim order is pronounced. 

While ordering status quo, the HC said Emergency Award was enforceable under Section 17 (2) of the Arbitration Act.  

Amazon had filed a plea before the Delhi High Court seeking enforceability of the Singapore emergency arbitration award, which had asked Future Retail Ltd (FRL) not to proceed with the sale of its warehousing, logistics, and retail business to RIL.

Earlier, the Securities Exchange Board of India and the Competition Commission of India had cleared the RIL-FRL deal.

The Future Retail said it will explore all legal remedies to pursue its deal with RIL.

Amazon’s lawyer Gopal Subramanium told the Delhi HC that the e-tailer was not exercising control over FRL but simply safeguarding its protective rights.

He added Future Group promoter Kishore Biyani and his family had sought Rs 500 crore from Amazon as FRL was staring at bankruptcy.

He further said FRL’s more than 50% shares are held by the Biyanis and Future Coupons Limited (FCL).

FRL told the stock exchanges in a filing that the company will explore all legal remedies and take appropriate steps to pursue the scheme of arrangement before NCLT. The application has not been taken by NCLT yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Delhi High Court Reliance Industries Future Group
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp