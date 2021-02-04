STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold declines for fourth consecutive trade; tumbles Rs 322

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 47,457 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 972 to Rs 67,170 per kg, from Rs 68,142 per kg in the previous trade.

Published: 04th February 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Thursday declined Rs 322 to Rs 47,135 per 10 gram, recording fall for the fourth consecutive day, with drop in global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 47,457 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 972 to Rs 67,170 per kg, from Rs 68,142 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were down by Rs 322 reporting fourth consecutive fall with decline in global gold prices and rupee appreciation," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to 72.90 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,825 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.61 per ounce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold price Silver price
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp