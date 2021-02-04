STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mumbai start-up debuts on bike market with three electric vehicles

If you are worried that there are enough choices to pick from, electric vehicle start-up Earth Energy EV’s debut range launched on Wednesday may offer you some respite.

Published: 04th February 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Want to cut down on your skyrocketing fuel bills and chip in your bit to reduce carbon footprint, too? The answer lies in switching fossil-fuel driven vehicles to electric vehicles, which also insure you against the stringent emission norms as well.

If you are worried that there are enough choices to pick from, electric vehicle start-up Earth Energy EV’s debut range launched on Wednesday may offer you some respite. The Mumbai-based start-up launched three electric smart two-wheelers – Glyde+ , Evolve R, and Evolve X – with 96 per cent localisation.

The new range starts from Rs 92,000 and goes up to Rs 1,42,000 with three colour options of grey, black, and white. The new range is equipped with the latest smart features like quick charging with adaptive range prediction. However, all these vehicles have a non-removable battery.  

Rushi Shenghani, CEO and founder, Earth Energy EV, said, “We are thrilled to launch our first range of electric two-wheelers. The EV industry in India is emerging. We feel that the consumption of electric vehicles will go up now more than ever.”

Shenghani said that the company also plans to introduce an electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) in the next few months and come up with 45 dealer outlets by the end of this year. It currently manufactures its vehicles from a facility on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp