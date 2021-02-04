Mumbai start-up debuts on bike market with three electric vehicles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Want to cut down on your skyrocketing fuel bills and chip in your bit to reduce carbon footprint, too? The answer lies in switching fossil-fuel driven vehicles to electric vehicles, which also insure you against the stringent emission norms as well.

If you are worried that there are enough choices to pick from, electric vehicle start-up Earth Energy EV’s debut range launched on Wednesday may offer you some respite. The Mumbai-based start-up launched three electric smart two-wheelers – Glyde+ , Evolve R, and Evolve X – with 96 per cent localisation.

The new range starts from Rs 92,000 and goes up to Rs 1,42,000 with three colour options of grey, black, and white. The new range is equipped with the latest smart features like quick charging with adaptive range prediction. However, all these vehicles have a non-removable battery.

Rushi Shenghani, CEO and founder, Earth Energy EV, said, “We are thrilled to launch our first range of electric two-wheelers. The EV industry in India is emerging. We feel that the consumption of electric vehicles will go up now more than ever.”

Shenghani said that the company also plans to introduce an electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) in the next few months and come up with 45 dealer outlets by the end of this year. It currently manufactures its vehicles from a facility on the outskirts of Mumbai.