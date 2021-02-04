STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NRIs in as one-person firm rules get amended under Companies Rules

The changes, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech on Monday, will come into effect from April 1, according to the notifications.

Published: 04th February 2021 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

jobs_offices_employment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) on Wednesday amended the Companies Rules to revise the definition of a small company and to allow non-resident Indians (NRIs) to incorporate one person companies (OPCs) in India.

“Paid up capital and turnover of the small company shall not exceed rupees two crores and rupees twenty crores respectively,” the notification said.

The previous definition was based on thresholds defined by the Companies Act which mentioned a maximum paid up capital of Rs 50 lakh and turnover of Rs 2 crore for the immediately preceding fiscal.

The move is expected to lighten the compliance burden of about 200,000 companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in her speech.

The changes, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech on Monday, will come into effect from April 1, according to the notifications.

Earlier, NRIs were not allowed to incorporate OPCs.

Now any natural person, who is an Indian citizen, whether resident or otherwise would be allowed to form an OPC.

For being considered as a resident in India, the residency period has been proposed to be reduced to 120 days from 182 days for NRIs.

In addition, the fast track process for mergers under the Companies Act, 2013 has also been now extended to also include mergers of startups with Startups and with Small firms, so that mergers and amalgamations is completed faster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Companies Rules ministry of corporate affairs one person companies Budget Budget 2021 Union Budget Union Budget 2021
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp