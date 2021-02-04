STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex drops over 140 points in early trade

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,520.92 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Published: 04th February 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 140 points in early trade on Thursday as index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC twins witnessed intense selling pressure.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 140.79 points or 0.28 per cent lower at 50,114.96. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 31.30 points or 0.21 per cent to 14,758.65. IndusInd Bank the top loser in the Sensex pack, fell around 2.50 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, L&T and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, ONGC, M&M, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Maruti, ITC and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers. In the previous session, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended at 50,255.75, up 458.03 points or 0.92 per cent and the broader NSE Nifty had surged 142.10 points or 0.97 per cent to its fresh closing record of 4,789.95.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,520.92 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were trading with losses. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.89 per cent higher at USD 58.98 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex bse nse nifty
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp