STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision

The 30-share BSE Sensex, briefly touched the 51,000-level, and was trading at 50,830.76, gaining 216.47 points or 0.43 per cent in opening trade.

Published: 05th February 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Money laundering: Banks, RBI officials and many more fell victim to the taxman and Enforcement Directorate sleuths during demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced their record-setting spree in early trade on Friday, ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, briefly touched the 51,000-level, and was trading at 50,830.76, gaining 216.47 points or 0.43 per cent in opening trade.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty was quoted at 14,968.95, moving higher by 73.30 points or 0.49 per cent. SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.

Of the Sensex constituents, 22 shares were trading in the green. On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65.

Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank is scheduled to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision in a short while from now.

"The market will be keenly watching the monetary policy due today, particularly the nuances of the policy and indications coming from the central bank. The policy rates are likely to remain unchanged but there can be indications on liquidity management, going forward," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

The RBI has a crucial role to play in growth recovery by pursuing an accommodative stance for an extended period of time, he said adding that low-interest rates have turned out to be a strong tailwind for sectors like housing and automobiles.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,520.92 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Asian shares too moved higher during afternoon trade as governments around the globe accelerated vaccine rollout programmes to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 59.22 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI monetary policy Sensex BSE NSE
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp