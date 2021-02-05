STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Strong performance by Jio, Bharti to buoy telecom industry growth for FY21: Fitch

EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization is a measure of a firm's broad financial performance.EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

Published: 05th February 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian telecom industry's mobile segment is expected to log EBITDA growth of at least 40 per cent in the current fiscal year, higher than 25 per cent in 2019-20, helped by strong showing so far by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, according to Fitch Ratings.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization is a measure of a firm's broad financial performance.

Among other highlights, Fitch expects industry monthly ARPU (average realisation per user) to grow by 5-10 per cent in 2021-22 as 2G and 3G customers gradually upgrade to pricier 4G plans.

It said another tariff hike "is possible" in 2021 given that struggling Vodafone Idea -- whose ARPU is 30 per cent lower than Bharti's -- may raise tariffs to improve cash flows.

Fitch said Bharti and Jio are likely to bid to renew their expiring spectrum in the upcoming auctions in March 2021 and may also bid to acquire spectrum in the sub-1GHz band, which can be used for 5G services.

"We have assumed Bharti will set aside USD 500 million in FY21 and USD 1 billion in FY22 for upfront spectrum investments. We believe that the company is unlikely to launch 5G services before 2022," Fitch said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has already set the ball rolling for the spectrum auction, in which radiowaves valued at Rs 3.92 lakh crore will be put on the block.

The auction in seven spectrum bands for mobile services - 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300 and 2500MHz bands - is scheduled to start from March 1.

Airtel has in fact made it clear that it is keen on a "full footprint" of sub-GHz radiowaves across the country to boost coverage indoors and in rural areas, as it pursues an optimised spectrum strategy that balances renewal and capacity needs.

Fitch Ratings expects Indian telecom industry's mobile segment EBITDA to increase by at least 40 per cent in 2020-21, compared with 25 per cent in the previous financial year.

This is on account of "strong performances" by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in nine months of the current fiscal year.

"EBITDA growth at Jio and Bharti will be driven by higher tariffs, user migration to 4G and high monthly data usage of 12GB-16GB per user as pandemic-led restrictions encouraged users to work from home and use remote-access technologies," it said.

The pandemic-led economic slowdown has had little impact on Indian telcos, as data traffic continues to increase even after the lockdowns were lifted.

Jio's revenue and EBITDA grew by 33 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, year-on-year in nine months of 2020-21, while Bharti posted Indian mobile revenue and EBITDA growth of 26 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively, in the same period.

"Jio , which leads the mobile market with 411 million customers, added 41 million subscribers during last four quarters and increased its monthly ARPU by 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 151. Bharti gained 25 million customers to reach a total subscriber base of 308 million, higher than our expectations, and reported a 23 per cent year- on-year rise in monthly ARPU to Rs 166," it said.

Fitch sees Jio and Bharti increasing their combined revenue market share to 80 per cent at the expense of third-placed Vodafone Idea, which is expected to lose 50-70 million subscribers in the next 12 months.

"Sector capex is likely to remain flat in FY22, barring spectrum payments, as both Bharti and Jio front-loaded investments to expand 4G coverage and capacity and built up fibre networks and in-building coverage," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telecom industry Reliance jio Airtel
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp