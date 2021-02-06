2021 Maserati Ghibli launched at Rs 1.5 cr

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Italian carmaker Maserati has launched Ghibli 2021 range in India with prices starting at Rs 1.15 crore (ex showroom). Maserati’s entry-level sedan, Ghibli, gets a facelift and it expands the automaker’s Trofeo collection, which is priced at Rs 1.93 crore. The luxury sports four-door sedan gets a whole lot of updates on the outside.

In the cabin and apart from its 3.0-litre V6 and V8 petrol engines, it now comes with an all-new 4-cylinder 2-litre engine with a 48V hybrid system. The sedan also receives a restyled radiator grille bearing the Maserati trident, adaptive LED headlights and new boomerang tail lights, while the rest of the car retains the sculpted curves and lines.

Inside, the biggest update is to the central touchscreen which is upgraded from an 8.4-inch unit to a higher resolution 10.1-inch unit replete with a new interface. The Ghibli series features a comprehensive Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS). The car comes with Level 2 autonomous features. Some other features like the soft-close doors, keyless entry, power trunk with kick sensor, skyhook suspensions, Maserati Connect features, enhance the overall experience.

The car has also scored a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, which ensures that the safety of the occupants is prioritised.The Ghibli will be available in three variants — Base, Gran Lusso and GranSport which will be offered in the 2.0-litre hybrid and 3.0-litre V6 engines.

The V8 will only be offered with the Ghibli Trofeo. The Nerissimo and Nerissimo Carbon Packages will be available as options that offer customisations inside and out if one is looking for a dark and sporty look to their Maserati. While the Ghibli was previously available with a diesel engine option, the updated luxury sedan only gets petrol engine options.

