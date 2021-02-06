STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

JK Cement Q3 net profit up 74.8% to Rs 217.28 crore

The company had posted a profit of Rs 124.29 crore in the October-December period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 06th February 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers stand after unloading cement bags from a freight train at Ghaziabad railway station. Image used for representational purpose only

For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported an increase of 74.82 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 217.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 124.29 crore in the October-December period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 24.52 percent at Rs 1,832.71 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,471.78 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Cement's total expenses were at Rs 1,526.25 crore, up 15.73 percent, as against Rs 1,318.80 crore of Q3/FY 2019-20.

Meanwhile, JK Cement also informed that the board of the company in its meeting held on Saturday approved the setting up of an integrated greenfield grey cement plant of four million tonnes per annum by its wholly-owned subsidiary Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd at Panna, Madhya Pradesh.

With a split grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh, the project has an estimated cost outlay of Rs 2,970 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JK Cement Q3 net profit
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp