STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

How to make sense of too much information

Amid a flood of information, you may wonder about the limit to which you can process financial, economic or market data.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Rajas Kelkar
Express News Service

In financial markets, knowledge is everything. Over the past week, there was an information deluge. The government presented the Union Budget 2021 last Monday. Before that, the government released the Economic Survey for 2020-21. As you were digesting all that data, corporates continued to flood the market with quarterly results announcements.

Last Friday, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee left key borrowing rates unchanged. The six-member committee continued to follow an ‘accommodative’ credit policy stance as the government announced a higher borrowing for the year 2020-21.

As you process that information, you may wonder about the limit to which you can process financial, economic or stock market information.

Several factors influence your finances. Interest rates being one of them. They would control your borrowing, your savings in banks or fixed deposits and also have an impact on your investments in financial markets.

Quarterly financial results influence businesses and virtually your investment in the stock market. Macro-economic data and budget-related announcements not only affect your spending but savings and investments as well.

tapas ranjan

Inflation and interest rates

You need to understand the interplay of inflation and interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India’s professional forecasters’ outlook indicates that the consumer price inflation is expected to be at 5 per cent in the quarter to March 2021 and the first quarter of the next financial year to June 2021. It would moderate to 4.1 per cent subsequently. The RBI’s household inflation expectations survey suggests that over 88 per cent of households expect inflation to increase in the next year. Most households are worried about rising food prices. 

However, the RBI’s monetary policy committee does not appear to be concerned about food inflation.

“The bumper Kharif crop raised prospects of a good rabi harvest. There are larger winter arrivals of key vegetables and softer egg and poultry demand on avian flu fears and other factors auguring a benign inflation outcome in the months ahead,” said the committee on the inflation outlook in a statement.

However, as India ends lockdowns, the pent-up demand for goods and services from businesses going back to work would push up prices, the committee pointed out.

The other issue that could put pressure on interest rates is the high government borrowing programme.

Overall, the interest rate situation seems balanced for the RBI committee to hold current levels to support economic growth. That means your borrowing rates can remain stable for a while.

You could opt for a home loan now or negotiate a better rate on your existing home loan from your bank. 

Average home loan rates hover between six per cent and seven per cent. They are likely to remain there for some time. If you have always been thinking about owning a home, it may be an excellent time to work towards it.

Growth and stock markets

The outlook for economic growth is buoyant. Last week’s Budget announcement was received as a ‘pro-growth’ budget encouraging businesses to spend more on building capacity.

The higher government borrowing will be used for capital expenditure where the government would invest in roads, transport and other asset creation. That should be good news for businesses in the construction sector.

They can bid for government contracts and generate new revenue.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee has said that the urban demand and demand for contact-intensive services would strengthen with the substantial fall in Covid-19 cases and vaccination spread.

“Consumer confidence is reviving, and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat,” the monetary policy committee said on the growth outlook projecting a 10.5 per cent growth in 2021-22. The IMF expects India’s economic growth to bounce back to over 11 per cent in 2021-22.

For the corporate sector, that is good news.

Prospects for revenue and profits have improved. If you are an investor, stock markets are already at a record high. Over the past six months, large caps, mid-caps and small-caps have all gained 30-40 per cent in value. Investing is a challenge for everyone.

You may wonder about identifying the right companies. The year-long lockdown has put undue pressure on the balance-sheets of small companies. However, many companies in the unorganised sector have been affected adversely and are unlikely to revive soon.

That has helped companies with strong balance-sheets in the consumer, electrical equipment, farm equipment and other manufacturing sectors. You may want to seek expert advice before buying into winners of the lockdown 2020. 

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

6-7% Average home loan rates. For now, the rate is likely to remain stable

The ideal time to own a house

The interest rate situation seems balanced for the RBI committee to hold current levels to support economic growth. That means your borrowing rates can remain stable for a while.

You could opt for a home loan now or negotiate a better rate on your existing home loan from your bank.

5%: Consumer price inflation forecast till June. Watch your interest rates!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Budget 2021 Union Budget Union Budget 2021
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp