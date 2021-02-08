STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions: PM on government's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi said there were predictions like crores would be infected and lakhs would die.

Published: 08th February 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took on the opposition parties for criticising the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said India has proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi said there were predictions like crores would be infected and lakhs would die.

The world today appreciates India's efforts in saving humanity, and the credit does not go to any government or individual, "but the credit goes to Hindustan", he said.

Criticism is fine but no one should indulge in acts that can break the confidence of the country, the prime minister said.

Modi said India emerged as a hub of pharmacy for the world during the pandemic, and added that the country is implementing the world's largest vaccination programme.

He also complemented the scientist community for coming up with a vaccine for the coronavirus in a very short time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime minister Narendra Modi COVID 19 Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp