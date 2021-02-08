STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals

While this has caused concern to salaried people contributing to EPF, let’s have a look at who will be impacted by the move.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to tax the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), albeit only the interest income on contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh in a year from April 1. It will also be applicable for GPF contributions, i.e. for government employees.

“Any contribution you are making to Provident Fund, that is in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh, will be in a separate basket and interest on that corpus will be taxable. It will work in the same manner as the interest income on fixed deposits is taxed,” Kamlesh Varshney, joint secretary, tax policy division at the Central Board of Direct Taxes said at a post-Budget session organised by industry body Assocham.

While this has caused concern to salaried people contributing to EPF, let’s have a look at who will be impacted by the move.

Who will be impacted?

Tax experts claim that if your current basic salary is below Rs 1,04,167, then you may not be impacted. However, if your salary is above this you will end up paying tax on interest earned on your extra EPF 
contribution.

Basically, if your monthly contribution is more than Rs 20,833, you will have to pay tax on the interest earned on your contribution.

In case employees are opting for equal VPF contribution, in this scenario you will not be impacted if your basic salary is Rs 52,083 or below.

However, if your basic salary is more than this, you will either have to reduce your VPF contribution or end up paying taxes.

The impact of this move will be more visible when the new wage code comes into effect from April 1 this year. As per the new code, the base ‘salary’ is expanded on which EPF  contribution is calculated.

The 12 per cent EPF will then be calculated as a percentage of a larger base ‘salary’ and therefore the annual EPF contribution for many will go up. This will particularly affect those who have lower 
basic salary but higher total remuneration.

Rationale behind the move 

Sources from CBDT say that many High Networth Individuals (HNIs) were misusing PF provision. They were deducting a major portion of their salary to PF in order to get benefits of high tax-free interest.  

“There are more than 4.5 crore EPF contributors, of which more than 1.23 lakh accounts belong to HNIs who have been parking huge sums on monthly basis. As of FY19, HNI’s contribution was Rs 62,500 crore. One of the highest contributors, for instance, had a balance of Rs 103 crore in his PF account, while another held more than Rs 86 crore. The top 20 HNIs have about Rs 825 crore in their accounts, while the top 100 have a balance of over Rs 2,000 crore. The purpose of making tax-free contributions was for tax free retirement corpus and not for tax evasion,” the official explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Employees’ Provident Fund Budget Budget 2021 Union Budget Union Budget 2021
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp