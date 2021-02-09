30 government assets identified for monetisation

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking forward the agenda of divestment, a core group of secretaries have shortlisted about 30 projects and assets for monetisation, as announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.

According to sources, the core group discussed a host of projects that could be monetised on a priority basis, including certain routes of the Delhi Metro, power transmission assets of Powergrid worth Rs 10,000 crore, gas pipeline assets of GAIL worth Rs 10,000 crore and some ports.

The meeting also discussed aggressive privatisation of stations and Railway routes, a few public spaces and sports stadiums including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“The meeting has shortlisted about 30 projects which can be monetized. Niti Aayog is already tasked to come up with the detailed list and the valuation of these projects. The Aayog will consult independent agencies, if required, and give the detailed valuation of each asset,” a senior finance ministry official told TNIE.

The projects which are expected to be rewarded within the next six months include Konkan Railways, Kolkata Metro, Mumbai CSMT Station, and New Delhi Station. Railways is already working with Aayog to come up with RFQs for 40 more stations for their redevelopment under the PPP model.

The aviation ministry, which has shortlisted Tiruchirappalli, Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, and Indore airports, is also planning to give 12 more to private players for operations in FY22.

The meeting also discussed the asset monetisation of state -based public sector enterprises. NITI Aayog has already asked the respective ministries to send the list of assets under their aegis. Sources added that the Aayog is expected to give the first list before March 31 to the finance ministry with a copy to the PMO.

Union Budget 2021 has pegged the divestment target for FY22 at Rs 1.75 lakh crore and the Centre has already initiated the process of strategic sale of several firms, has major IPOs planned and said it will sell two public sector banks and one general insurance company.