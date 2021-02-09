MG Motor launches New ZS EV,  claims 419 km range

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Monday launched the 2021 version of its electric SUV ZS EV at Rs 20.99 lakhs The updated version comes with a 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery and has a certified range of 419 km, as claimed by the electric carmaker.

With the new launch, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, expects demand for the EV to double this year. “Last year, we sold 1300 units of the ZS EV and in the 2021 we expect to sell around 2500 to 3000 units. If state governments also extend incentives like exemption of road and other taxes then demand will get a boost,” said Chaba.

The ZS EV 2021 has now been made available for bookings in 31 cities. The car was initially launched in 5 cities during its launch in January 2020.Equipped with new 215/55/R17 tyres, the vehicle and battery-pack ground clearances have been increased to 177 mm and 205 mm respectively.

The MG ZS EV comes with 143 PS power and 350 Nm torque and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. It is available in two variants – Excite & Exclusive. Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, etc.