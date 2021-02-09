STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Stock markets received 2021 Budget with positivity: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She noted that the government trusts its taxpayers and has adopted a distinctly agnostic approach by using technology in assessment and appeal cases.

Published: 09th February 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the stock markets have received the Union Budget 2021-22 with "positivity" with an 11 per cent increase in equity indices over the past week.

She said the Budget, which was presented in Parliament on February 1, has set the tone for greater play of the private sector, gave space for entrepreneurship, has come clean on the spending intent and unveiled a policy highlighting areas the government wants to stay away from.

"We have now come over to the 10th day after the Budget was read out. Markets for the first time, I understand, have completely for a whole full week kept the pace up with a sense of positivity. Earlier markets being positive and going up for a few hours, would itself be a good message. Markets doing well for a day would itself be a good message. The equity market doing well would itself be a good message," he said.

"Now I understand all aspects of the market have received the Budget with positivity. They have kept the spirit up for whole week, and its not just 1-2 per cent increase in performance. I understand it's a 11 per cent increase. So both Sensex and Nifty are indicating that," Sitharaman said in her post-Budget address to the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

She said the government has taken steps to instill confidence in taxpayers, adding that better compliance would help widen the tax base. "However, it has not put any additional burden on taxpayers by way of increasing taxes to fund the stimulus," Sitharaman said.

She noted that the government trusts its taxpayers and has adopted a distinctly agnostic approach by using technology in assessment and appeal cases. "We are simultaneously underlining the fact that trust of the taxpayer with better compliances, simplification of processes and also making sure that we are not expecting to build the stimulus on the backs of the taxpayers, asking him to take the load by even putting a little burden on his shoulders. We are staying away from burdening the taxpayer any further, while simultaneously easing compliance, record keeping," Sitharaman added.

The minister said the time bar for reopening of past assessments has been cut down to three years in the Budget, from six years earlier, because the intent of the tax department is not to bother a regular taxpayer. "A step which the entire CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) and CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) would normally hesitantly say yes to...we will collapse the time for keeping the books open, keeping the option of opening assessee's account which was originally 6 years they have readily agreed for 3 years, because the intent is not to bother a regular taxpayer even if he has some small facts which are overlooked here and there. So there are steps like this to instill confidence in taxpayer so that gradually better compliance will widen the tax base," she said.

The 2021-22 Budget has reduced the time limit for reopening of past assessment cases to three years from six years, while for serious tax frauds involving concealment of income of Rs 50 lakh and above, the time limit for reopening is 10 years, but with explicit permission from the Principal Commissioner of I-T.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Budget Budget 2021 Stock markets
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp