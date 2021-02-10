Adani Ports & SEZ consolidated profit jumps by 16 per cent to Rs 1,576 crore in Q3

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 16.22 per cent increase in its consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,576.53 crore compared to Rs 1,356.43 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Its total consolidated income during the period increased to Rs 4,274.79 crore from Rs 3,830.43 crore in the year-ago period. According to the company’s exchange filings, its total expenses during the quarter increased also to Rs 2,258.62 crore, compared to Rs 2,091.40 crore for the corresponding period of the previous last year.

Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said in a statement said that the team at APSEZ continues to innovate and establish operational excellence as the key differentiator, thus improving margins.

“For instance, at KPCL, which was acquired in October, we have improved the EBIDTA margin from 55 per cent to 71 per cent. APSEZ is well on course to achieve 500 MMT (metric million tonne) of cargo throughput by FY25,” he said.