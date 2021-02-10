Muthoot Finance Q3 net profit up 22 per cent to Rs 991.4 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Muthoot Finance Ltd (MFIN) on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax at Rs 991.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a profit of Rs 815.2 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax rose to Rs 1,006.7 crore from Rs 861 crore last year, while its total income grew 20 per cent to Rs 2,777 crore from Rs 2,321 crore earlier. “The growth during the quarter was very good. Our standalone loan assets... has crossed the landmark of Rs 50,000 crore. Our active customers presently having a loan account also crossed the landmark of 50 lakh,” said MD George Alexander Muthoot.