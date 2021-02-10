STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 150 points in early trade, Nifty tests 15,150

UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries were among the gainers in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2 per cent.

Published: 10th February 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and TCS, amid largely positive trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow.

After opening on a choppy note, the 30-share BSE index was trading 108.91 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 51,437.99. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 39.45 points or 0.26 per cent to 15,148.75.

UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries were among the gainers in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank and Infosys were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex ended 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,329.08, and Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,109.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,300.65 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be good at the moment. "A sharp recovery of FPIs flow post the announcement of Union Budget augured well for the markets." On the global front, US equities finished mostly lower after six consecutive sessions of gain.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the red. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.28 per cent lower at USD 61.05 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp