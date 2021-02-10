STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower after choppy trade

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Nestle India, ONGC, L&T and SBI and were among the laggards in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent.

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after a choppy session on Wednesday amid profit-taking in recent gainers, despite a largely positive trend in global markets.

After swinging 666.64 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,309.39. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 2.80 points or 0.02 per cent to 15,106.50.

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Nestle India, ONGC, L&T and SBI and were among the laggards in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Titan and TCS were among the gainers. According to traders, investors used the higher levels as an opportunity to book profits through the day, keeping the benchmarks volatile.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.23 per cent higher at USD 61.36 per barrel.

