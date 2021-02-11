STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Economic recovery reduces risk of sharp deterioration in PSBs' asset quality: Moody's

With high credit costs continuing to suppress their profitability, the banks' capital buffers will remain insufficient.

Published: 11th February 2021 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Moody's

Moody's Investors Service. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said India's economic recovery reduces the risk of a sharp deterioration in public sector banks' asset quality, but the capital would remain insufficient to support credit growth and absorb unexpected shocks.

With high credit costs continuing to suppress their profitability, the banks' capital buffers will remain insufficient.

The government plans to infuse Rs 20,000 crore in equity capital into PSBs next fiscal. While the amount will help the banks meet Basel capital requirements, it will not boost credit growth, Moody's said.

"We expect the Indian economy to recover in 2021, and this reduces the likelihood of a sharp deterioration of asset quality at the banks.

However, they will continue to face capital shortages as their profitability remains weak," Moody's said in an update on public sector banks.

Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst Rebaca Tan said various measures by the Indian government to support borrowers have helped curb growth in public sector banks' non-performing loans (NPLs), and the volume of restructured loans is not as large as we anticipated.

Asset quality at the five largest rated public sector banks (PSBs) in India  State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India  improved mildly in the first nine months of the year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2021) despite an economic contraction exacerbated by the pandemic.

However, India's public sector banks will continue to face capital shortages as their profitability remains weak given high credit costs, leaving them vulnerable to any unexpected stress, the agency said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moody's Economic recovery Economic slowdown
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp