Blue Star eyes doubling market size in commercial refrigeration by 2024

Cooling appliances maker Blue Star aims to double its commercial refrigeration business in next three years.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Cooling appliances maker Blue Star aims to double its commercial refrigeration business in next three years. The Covid-19 pandemic has given a much-needed boost to the sector and demand for commercial refrigeration is growing especially in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries, said its managing director B Thiagarajan.

“The commercial refrigeration segment in India is valued at Rs 3,000 crore currently and looking at the rising demand it can easily touch Rs 5,000 crore in the next three years. Blue Star has a market size of Rs 1,000 crore in the segment now and we expect to reach Rs 2,000 crore in three years,” Thiagarajan said. The company has also launched a new range of commercial refrigerators, ideal for storing vaccines including those meant for Covid-19.

The company has actively been participating in the  tenders for vaccine storage and since September 2020 it has managed to bag orders worth Rs 75 crore. “We have good orders in hand. And by September 2021, we hope to receive orders for another Rs 75 crore,” he said. The company is expecting to grab orders worth Rs 150 crore for vaccine storage by the end of this year.

The company, which captures around 70 per cent market share in the pharmaceutical and healthcare commercial refrigeration sector, has also been taking measures to expand its manufacturing capacity to meet demand. 

Blue Star is coming with a new plant at Wada in Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 130 crore. The new unit is likely to be commissioned in October this year. The new facility will manufacture two lakh deep freezers and one lakh storage water coolers annually. The company has invested Rs 10 crore in the research and development.

