PV wholesales grew by 11% in January: SIAM

NEW DELHI: The wholesale of passenger vehicles (PV) rose by 11.14 per cent in January 2021 to 276,554 units as against 248,840 units in the corresponding period last month, according to the latest data released by the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). However, retail sales were in the negative zone. According to dealer body FADA, passenger vehicle registration in January 2021 was down 4.46 per cent year-on-year to 2,81,666 units.

“Supply chain challenges including rising price of steel, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, continue to be obstacles in smooth functioning of the industry,” said Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM. Unavailability of semiconductors already impacted production at facilities of Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford India. Similarly, container shortage has led to sharp rise in freight charges and is impacting auto export from India.

Rising petrol and diesel prices is also impacting recovery of the sector. “Not only does this increase our input cost at a time when raw material prices are at record high, it also leads to consumer sentiment deterioration,” said a senior industry executive. Petrol price in New Delhi on Thursday again touched an all-time high of Rs 87.85 while diesel prices were hiked by 30 paise per litre to Rs 78.03.

Meanwhile, PV sales in January clocked a CAGR of only 1.61 per cent over the previous highest sales in January 2018 at 2.64 lakh. According to Siam, two-wheeler wholesales increased by 6.63 per cent

to 14,29,928 units as against 13,41,005 units in January.