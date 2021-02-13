STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CEAT ropes in Rana Daggubati as brand ambassador for new range of bike tyres

As part of an integrated marketing campaign across all five southern states, Daggubati will feature in the new commercial for these tyres to be aired across TV and digital platforms.

Published: 13th February 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tyre maker CEAT has roped in actor Rana Daggubati as its brand ambassador for promoting the 'Puncture Safe' range of bike tyres.

As part of an integrated marketing campaign across all five southern states, Daggubati will feature in the new commercial for these tyres to be aired across TV and digital platforms, CEAT said in a release.

The company has launched  the tyres for motorcycles in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it said.

The new commercial will also be aired during the ongoing India-England Test series, it added.

 "We are delighted to have Rana Daggubati on board for this campaign. The India-England test series offers an ideal opportunity for us to connect with our customers as it is one of the most widely watched events in India with a massive viewership," said Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT.

These tyres don't lose air by sealing themselves on their own even after getting punctured, it said adding the technology can seal punctures for nails up to 2.5 mm in diameter.

"I am proud to be associated with one of the most respected brands in India. I am looking forward to an exciting journey with CEAT Tyres," said  Daggubati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Daggubati CEAT Tires CEAT Tires ambassador
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp