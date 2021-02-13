STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government procures paddy worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore so far this kharif marketing season

The government has purchased 638.57 lakh tonne till February 12, up 16.25 per cent from 549.30 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous marketing year.

Published: 13th February 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer looks at the damaged paddy crop on his field at Panayakurichi in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

Image of a farmer used for representational purpose only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Paddy procurement has increased 16 per cent so far this kharif marketing season at 638.57 lakh tonne, valued at Rs 1,20,562 crore, amid ongoing farmers' protest at borders of the national capital.

Kharif marketing year starts from October.

"In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP schemes, as was done in previous seasons," an official statement said.

The government has purchased 638.57 lakh tonne till February 12, up 16.25 per cent from 549.30 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous marketing year.

"About 91.69 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 1,20,562.19 crore," the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 638.57 lakh tonne, Punjab has contributed 202.82 lakh tonne.

Procurement operations of seed cotton (Kapas) under MSP are going on smoothly across many states.

"Till February 12, a quantity of 91,35,211 cotton bales valuing Rs 26,643.55 crore has been procured benefitting 18,90,736 farmers," it said.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months seeking repeal of the three new farm legislations, introduced by the Centre last year, saying those are pro-corporate and can weaken the mandi system.

Till now, 11 rounds of talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmer unions have been held to end the stalemate.

The Centre has offered suspension of the legislations for 1-1.5 years but the unions have rejected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padyy procurement Kharif Marketing Season
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp