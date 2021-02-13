STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt plots fiscal deficit reduction with GDP growth

The Union budget is aimed at ensuring development, growth and reform, says FM

Published: 13th February 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday defended the high fiscal deficit numbers in the Union Budget and said that the government is working to bring down the country’s fiscal deficit without creating any constraints for India’s economic growth.

“We are looking at medium-term and long-term sustainable growth which will ensure that India remains the fastest growing economy of the world,” Sitharaman said in her reply to the Budget discussions in the Parliament. During the Budget presentation, Sitharaman has pegged the fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at 9.5 per cent of GDP, for 2021-22 at 6.8 per cent and aims to bring it back below the 4.5 per cent mark by FY26.The government, she said, has not “hurried” while announcing any fiscal deficit number.

Sitharaman also rejected the ‘budget for the rich’ allegation and said that the Opposition has created a “false narrative” about crony capitalism. Similarly, she has faced down critics and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to privatise government-owned firms barring a few in four strategic sectors. “It has now become a sort of a habit for some in opposition to constantly allege whatever this government is doing — despite what we are doing for the poor, and more needs to be done, that is not denied at all,” she said.

She went on to list the steps taken by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic, and pointed out that the government has spent the highest-ever Rs 90,469 crore under the MNREGA rural employment scheme. Sitharaman’s remarks come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the Union Budget 2021-22 as “crony centric”, which “betrays” the employers of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium 
Enterprises. P Chidambaram, too, had termed the Budget as “disappointing” on Thursday.

However, the finance minister lashed out at the Congress in the Rajya Sabha and said thatthe government schemes are meant only to benefit the poor and not the “Damaad”, taking a dig at Robert Vadra, who is the son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman fiscal deficit Union Budget Indian economy
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp