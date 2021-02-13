STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marc Llistosella appointed as new CEO and MD of Tata Motors

The company said that Llistosella passionately believes in mobility by data analytics, the importance of electrification and renewable energies.

Published: 13th February 2021 12:10 PM

Marc Llistosella (L) is new CEO and MD of Tata Motors

Marc Llistosella (L) is new CEO and MD of Tata Motors. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Marc Llistosella has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Motors. He was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. Earlier, Llistosella was the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

His appointment at Tata Motors is effective from July 1. Llistosella passionately believes in mobility by data analytics, the importance of electrification and renewable energies.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that Llistosella is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in commercial vehicles over his illustrious career. "He has extensive operational experience in India. Llistosella will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights," he said.

Outgoing CEO and MD Guenter Butschek will relocate to Germany after his contract ends for personal reasons. However, he will continue till June 30. Tata Motors is a 44 billion dollar global manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

