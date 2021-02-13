STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nalco registers Rs 240 cr profit for Dec quarter

 State-owned National Aluminum Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 239.71 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Nalco’s smelter plant in Angul

Nalco’s smelter plant in Angul (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned National Aluminum Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 239.71 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. However, the company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 33.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Nalco, in a regulatory filing, said that its consolidated income during October-December 2020 increased to Rs 2,414.95 crore, compared with Rs 2,136.57 crore in the year-ago period. “Nalco has shown overall growth and resilience to script a turnaround after the peak period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The employees and workers delivered, when it mattered under challenging circumstances,” said Nalco Chairman and Managing Director Sridhar Patra. On the production front, the company achieved strong growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal. Exports also registered impressive growth.

