STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sterling and Wilson Solar wins Rs 930 crore order in Egypt

The order has been received from Saudi Arabia's leading renewable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by first quarter of 2022.

Published: 13th February 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

solar power

Image of solar panels used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sterling and Wilson Solar on Saturday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 930 crore in Egypt.

It has signed an order worth USD 127.5 million (Rs 930 crore) in the Kom Ombo region of Egypt, a statement by Sterling and Wilson said.

The order has been received from Saudi Arabia's leading renewable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by first quarter of 2022.

Sterling and Wilson Solar has already executed five projects of over 322 MWp in Benban Solar Park in Egypt.

Company's Director and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said winning this project is an important milestone and further strengthens the focus in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region which has been a key market for Sterling and Wilson.

Sterling and Wilson Solar, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties and offers solar plus storage solutions to its customers.

  Present in 25 countries, Sterling and Wilson Solar has operations in India, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sterling and Wilson Solar
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp