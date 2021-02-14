Telangana ranks second in inflation rate

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana had the second highest inflation rate in the country in January at 6.07 per cent, according to the Consumer Price Index report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

​Also, while most other States recorded higher inflation rates in rural areas than in the urban pockets, it was the opposite in Telangana. The inflation rate in rural Telangana was 7.17 per cent and in urban areas 5.17 per cent.

The MoSPI released State-wise data of the Consumer Price Indices for various products under six groups -- ‘Food and beverages’, ‘Pan, tobacco and intoxicants’, ‘Clothing and footwear’, ‘Housing’, ‘Fuel and light’ and ‘Miscellaneous’.

The data suggests that inflation is one of the highest in Telangana in the ‘Food and beverages’, ‘Clothing and footwear’ and ‘Miscellaneous’ groups. It is lower than many States in the ‘Fuel and light’ category.