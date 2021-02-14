STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volvo Cars India, Tata Motors see change in top management roles

Published: 14th February 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Marc Llistosella (L) is new CEO and MD of Tata Motors

Marc Llistosella (L) is new CEO and MD of Tata Motors. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two leading Indian automakers have recently reshuffled its top management. Volvo Cars India has appointed Jyoti Malhotra as Managing Director of the company effective March 1, 2021, while Tata Motors has appointed Marc Llistosella as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company effective July 1. The 49-year old Malhotra will be the first Indian to head the Swedish company in India. He currently serves as the Director Sales & Marketing and is replacing Charles Frump who has been at the helm since October 2017.

“These are exciting times with the Indian automobile sector being on the phase of transition to the Electric vehicle era. Volvo India is gearing up for the same and I look forward to this major shift in our company’s offerings,” Malhotra said on his appointment. Volvo has an ambitious plan of going for electric vehicles beginning with a soon-to-be launched XC40 Recharge.

Malhotra has over 24 years of automotive experience in Sales & Marketing domain and has held positions in companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki. Separately, Llistosella will replace Guenter Butschek, who so far has successfully led transformation at Tata Motors. ”I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last 5 years...I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors.

Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights,” said Tata Motors chairman N Chandrasekaran. Llistosella was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks.

