Pandemic-driven trends set to change key aspects of India’s job market

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether you are an entrant in the job market or a recently laid-off professional looking for a mid-senior position, your next career move is likely to be shaped by aspects that were not relevant before the pandemic struck. According to experts, employers have started gauging productivity and employability through new parameters that may impact your income and job prospects.

Human resources executives across segments say that they have begun interviewing as well as onboarding freshers virtually, and that it would hence do a great deal of good to keep job-related anxiety in check. “There aren’t going to be a dearth of jobs for freshers. Active recruitment is happening across start-ups, tech firms and even in the e-commerce and retail sectors.

So, the notion of fewer jobs isn’t really valid now. It is definitely tougher for experienced aspirants. But the firms are eager to hire from campuses right now,” said Kshitij Verma, HR professional at an advisory firm based in Bengaluru. Experts add that for experienced hands, upskilling and updating their knowhow of tech tools has become more important.

The Covid-induced acceleration in digital adoption has made it mandatory for firms to transform themselves and many are actively looking to recruit people with skills in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing, etc. “ You may be have 10 years of experience working in a conventional set up, but if you haven’t upskilled then a person with lesser experience but who is more tech savy is likely to be preferred.

This trend is at least going to stay for the next few years,” Verma said. Hybrid work models are also here to stay because of their sustainability, and this might see more employees relocating to smaller towns for cost savings, experts add. Executives alos note that with WFH modules being extended, pay cuts may be implemented on a more permanent basis for those who are working from outside the office premises.