STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pandemic-driven trends set to change key aspects of India’s job market

According to experts, employers have started gauging productivity and employability through new parameters that may impact your income and job prospects. 

Published: 15th February 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether you are an entrant in the job market or a recently laid-off professional looking for a mid-senior position, your next career move is likely to be shaped by aspects that were not relevant before the pandemic struck. According to experts, employers have started gauging productivity and employability through new parameters that may impact your income and job prospects. 

Human resources executives across segments say that they have begun interviewing as well as onboarding freshers virtually, and that it would hence do a great deal of good to keep job-related anxiety in check. “There aren’t going to be a dearth of jobs for freshers. Active recruitment is happening across start-ups, tech firms and even in the e-commerce and retail sectors.

So, the notion of fewer jobs isn’t really valid now. It is definitely tougher for experienced aspirants. But the firms are eager to hire from campuses right now,” said Kshitij Verma, HR professional at an advisory firm based in Bengaluru.  Experts add that for experienced hands, upskilling and updating their knowhow of tech tools has become more important.

The Covid-induced acceleration in digital adoption has made it mandatory for firms to transform themselves and  many are actively looking to recruit people with skills in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing, etc. “ You may be have 10 years of experience working in a conventional set up, but if you haven’t upskilled then a person with lesser experience but  who is more tech savy is likely to be preferred.

This trend is at least going to stay for the next few years,” Verma said.  Hybrid work models  are also here to stay because of their sustainability, and this might see more employees relocating to smaller towns for cost savings, experts add. Executives alos note that with WFH modules being extended, pay cuts may be implemented on a more permanent basis for those who are working from outside the office premises. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
job market
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp