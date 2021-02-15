STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex soars past 52,000; Nifty tops 15,300

Retail inflation during the month of December 2020 was at 4.59 per cent, the second consecutive month the CPI data has come within the Reserve Bank of India's upper margin of 6 per cent.

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 610 points to finish above the 52,000-mark for the first time on Monday, tracking significant gains in financial stocks amid a positive trend in global markets.

After touching a record high of 52,235.97 during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 609.83 points or 1.18 per cent up at 52,154.13. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 151.40 points or 1 per cent to finish at a record high of 15,314.70.

It touched an intra-day peak of 15,340.15. Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing around 6 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's TCS, Tech Mahindra, HUL and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

"Indian market opened on a positive following upbeat peers in Asia as Nikkei 225 crossed 30,000 for first time in more than three decades with Japan's economy growing 12.7 per cent on an annualised basis in October to December last year," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

During the afternoon session, markets continued to trade higher as CPI data released during the weekend added to the positive sentiments, he said.

Retail inflation during the month of December 2020 was at 4.59 per cent, the second consecutive month the CPI data has come within the Reserve Bank of India's upper margin of 6 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended with strong gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.30 per cent higher at USD 63.24 per barrel.

