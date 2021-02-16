STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BR Shetty case: It's time for lawmakers and RBI to revisit lending guidelines, says Karnataka HC

Justice PS Dinesh Kumar made this observation while dismissing the petitions filed by NRI businessman Dr BR Shetty who had challenged the Lookout Circulars issued against him

Published: 16th February 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pharma entrepreneur BR Shetty

Pharma entrepreneur BR Shetty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is time lawmakers and the Reserve Bank of India revisit the lending guidelines and procedures and take necessary remedial measures to ensure that public money is well secured before disbursement, said the Karnataka High Court.  

Justice PS Dinesh Kumar made this observation while dismissing the petitions filed by NRI businessman Dr Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, 77, from Kadri in Mangaluru.

Shetty had challenged the Lookout Circulars (LOCs) issued by the Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank on May 8, 2020 and July 18, 2020 respectively. He is liable for repayment of about Rs 2,800 crore lent by public sector banks. This amount is more than one-third of the annual budget of Sikkim.  

Reserving liberty available to Shetty to approach the bank authorities and explain that LOCs have been wrongly issued, the court said the petitioner is not entitled for relief. The court also noted that if public sector banks are permitting such large exposure without adequate securities, it is a matter of great concern and will have a serious impact on the economy of the country.

During the course of hearing, the court called upon the advocates of the banks to explain on what security they permitted such large exposure. The answer given was that the companies to which loans were advanced were listed on the London Stock Exchange and the share value had shown that they had a high net worth. Tangible assets, if any, mortgaged in favour of banks and their valuation is not forthcoming.

On the main arguments advanced on behalf of the petitioner that he is 'only a guarantor', the court said, "In the facts of this case, this admission, without anything more, must entail dismissal of this writ petition limine because a guarantor is equally liable to repay the debt. Further, it is admitted in the pleadings that petitioner is the promoter of the borrower companies".

In the first petition, Shetty questioned the endorsement dated November 14, 2020 issued by the Bureau of Immigration not permitting him to travel to Abu Dhabi. In another petition, he challenged the letter issued by the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the order, Shetty has promoted several companies in pharmaceutical, hospitality, healthcare and foreign exchange business. He stepped down from the management and handed over the companies to the respective officers between 2015 and 2017.

During late 2019 and early 2020, due to various illegal activities and mismanagement in the companies by the persons in charge, the companies were unable to service the loans obtained from various banks which initiated various proceedings against the companies and also against Shetty who is the guarantor.

All transactions are governed by laws in the UAE. As on date, 34 cases are pending in Dubai and Abu Dhabi filed by various banks including Indian banks and four cases in India.

From our archives: 

BR Shetty: Trusting nature of Udupi-born billionaire behind his fall, says aide


BR Shetty not allowed to board flight from Bengaluru International Airport

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BR Shetty RBI Karnataka High court
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp