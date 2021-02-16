STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government committed to welfare of farmers: Union minister Smriti Irani

An official statement said that the minister for textiles and women & child development called upon farmers to use certified seeds to increase their income and productivity.

Published: 16th February 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is committed to the welfare of farmers and has increased the minimum support price for jute from Rs 2,400 in 2014-15 to Rs 4,225 in 2020-21, Union Minister Smriti Irani has said.

An official statement said that the minister for textiles and women & child development called upon farmers to use certified seeds to increase their income and productivity. She also urged the farmers to contribute to the country through diversified jute and technical textile products.

Virtually inaugurating a workshop organised at ICAR-CRIJAF Institute at Barrackpore, West Bengal on Monday, Irani said the ICARE Initiative which started in 2015 with only about 60 MT certified jute seeds and 20,000 farmers got a remarkable leap in just one and half years and the certified jute seeds distribution increased to over 600 MT in 2017.

She informed that so far, the government has supported 2.60 lakh farmers under the ICARE programme.  The minister further stated that the Narendra Modi government is committed for the welfare of farmers. She said the government increased the MSP for jute from Rs 2,400 in 2014-15 to Rs 4,225 in 2020-21, the textiles ministry statement added.

Irani said the ICARE Initiative is benefitting jute farmers by improving productivity by 15 per cent and increasing farmers' income by about Rs 10,000/hectare. She added that through the Jute Packaging Material (JPM) Act, the government is protecting the interest of about 4 lakh workers and 40 lakh farm families.

She also said the government has approved a Technical Textiles Mission which includes Jute Geo-Textiles (JGT). The Bureau of Indian Standards has approved standards for Jute Geo-Textiles which will help promotion of JGT under the Technical Textile Mission, the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Textiles Secretary U P Singh said this initiative has been taken keeping in view the growing demand for jute in the country and to improve its quality. He observed that the initiative will increase the production of jute and reduce dependence on imports from Bangladesh.

He also said these efforts will go a long way in improving the conditions of the farmers and doubling their income. In his address, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agrawal said that finer variety of fibre will be ensured by quality jute seeds.

He also said inclusion of jute in the National Food Security Mission will help to increase the income of the farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Irani ICAR CRIJAF ICARE Initiative Farmers welfare
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp