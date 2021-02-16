India’s exports grow 6.16 per cent, imports up 2 per cent in January

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s exports grew by 6.16 per cent in January to $27.45 billion showing signs of a recovery, with exporters claiming that the worst might be over for Indian trade. According to data released by the commerce ministry on Monday, imports also grew by 2 per cent to about $42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $14.54 billion during the month.

For the April-January period of this fiscal, exports dipped by 13.58 per cent to $228.25 billion, while imports declined by 25.92 per cent to $300.26 billion. In terms of merchandise and services combined, exports in April-January 2020-21 are estimated at $396.60 billion, contracting by 10.63 per cent over the same period last year. Meanwhile, overall imports during the period are pegged at $398.47 billion, 22.80 per cent lower.

Almost all major export category products saw growth in January,, barring textiles, leather and gems and Jewellery. Negative growth, however, continued in the exports of certain major products including petroleum products, leather and leather products, textiles, meat, dairy and poultry products, oil seeds, marine products, and gems and jewellery.

The larger turnaround is promising, note exporters. “January exports also signals that our traditional and labour-intensive sectors of exports (except apparels, leather, marine products and gems & jewellery) have already passed the most challenging and testing times,” said Sharad Kumar Saraf, president, FIEO.

But the industry body also reiterated that the government must address some key issues including the release of the required funds for exporter-friendly schemes, ensuring adequate availability of containers, softening freight charges, resolving risk-related concerns, and the allocation of funds for NIRVIK Scheme.