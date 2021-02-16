STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata’s Jaguar sets eyes on going fully electric by 2025

The carmaker will also welcome six electric variants of Land Rover SUVs over the next five years, with the first all-electric variant Land Rover to arrive in 2024.

Published: 16th February 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Jaguar Land Rover.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tata Group-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) declared on Monday that it is now on its way to becoming a net zero carbon company by 2039, with a large scale electrification of its portfolio in the works. First, the company’s Jaguar line of cars will turn into an all-electric brand by 2025.

The carmaker will also welcome six electric variants of Land Rover SUVs over the next five years, with the first all-electric variant Land Rover to arrive in 2024. To achieve this goal, JLR will invest 2.5 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) a year into electrification and related technologies. 

Part of the company’s Reimagine strategy, the announcement comes at a time when  Tesla, the world’s most valuable car company, is expected to set-up a factory in Bengaluru. Elon Musk’s all-electric brand has already taken a giant lead in the EV race, forcing legacy carbrands to play catch-up. 

JLR will also curate closer collaboration and knowledge-sharing with Tata Group companies. “The Reimagine strategy takes JLR on a significant path of acceleration in harmony with the vision and sustainability priorities of the wider Tata Group,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons in a statement. 

 “We have so many ingredients from within. It is a unique opportunity... Others have to rely solely on external partnerships and compromise, but we have frictionless access that will allow us to lean forward with confidence and at speed,” added JLR Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bolloré.

According to the firm, it is “on a path towards double-digit EBIT margins and positive cash flow, with an ambition to achieve positive cash net-of-debt by 2025”. By 2030, in addition to 100 per cent of Jaguar sales, JLR anticipates that around 60 per cent of Land Rovers sold will be with zero tailpipe powertrains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaguar Land Rover Tata
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp