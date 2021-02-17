STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'Equal to planting 157847 trees': Ashok Leyland makes green energy push

Hinduja Renewables, part of the Hinduja Group, focused on building sustainable and clean energy plants in India, has built a solar plant for them, with a capacity of 75 MWP in Sivagangai district.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Leyland Bus

Ashok Leyland bus (Photo | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Wednesday claimed that 60% of the energy employed for its countrywide operations is green. 

Currently, at least 75% of its energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60% throughout India is channelised through solar rooftop, solar ground mount and wind-based renewable energy sources, the company said.

Hinduja Renewables, part of the Hinduja Group, focused on building sustainable and clean energy plants in India, has built a solar plant for them, with a capacity of 75 MWP in Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu. 

This plant is one of the largest group captive solar plants in India serving a single client. The plant is expected to generate over 120 million units of power annually.

Shom Hinduja, President, Alternative Energy and Sustainability Initiatives at Hinduja Group said, "This project will enable Ashok Leyland to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, thereby helping it achieve its sustainability goals."
 
"We are evaluating the operations globally and have planned similar environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives across the different companies," added Hinduja.

Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, "Sourcing energy from this captive solar power plant will ensure abatement of 85000 tonnes of carbon emissions which is equal to planting 157487 trees, annually. We are committed to this path of sustainability and will work towards a greener tomorrow."

The journey for this solar plant started in May 2020. The solar panels are in a fixed-tilt mounting arrangement for peak energy production. Drones were used to relay back real-time information and progress. The plant was commissioned in nine months. 

The latest software and applications are installed for real-time monitoring and optimisation. The company has implemented smart maintenance using data analytics. Preventive and predictive maintenance systems will ensure the best-in-class capacity utilisation factor during the plant's entire lifecycle. 

The solar plant uses robotic cleaning technology for regular cleaning of solar modules. This innovative methodology is estimated to conserve 9 million litres of water annually. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Leyland Vipin Sondhi Hinduja Renewables Shom Hinduja
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp