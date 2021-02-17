STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Honda strengthens mid-size game with the new CB 350 RS

Honda plans to expand its Big Wing dealership network for premium bikes and depending on the volume, may also bring in more products.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Honda's new CB 350 RS.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda (HMSI) on Tuesday launched the CB 350 RS priced at Rs 1.96 lakh as it aims to grab bigger share in the fast growing mid-size motorcycle segment.  The company had in September 2020 entered this segment  in India by introducing H’Ness CB350. Since its launch, Honda dispatched over 10,000 units of H’Ness, saying that response has been ‘phenomenal’.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said, “Last year, Indian riders got a chance to experience ‘made in India’ CB brand and elevate their pride of fun riding. Today, we are excited to add another chapter to the CB series. Exhibiting the true legacy of CB Brand, the CB350RS will add value for the Indian customer by providing contemporary style and superior stance, further enhancing the fun biking culture.”

He added, “Honda has a big potential in the this segment, not only in the urban centres but also in rural India as disposable income there is increasing year after year.” The mid-size motorcycle segment has emerged as the fastest growing segment in the Indian two-wheeler market. Not only Honda, but also other leading players Hero MotorCorp, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto—are also trying to expand their visibility in this segment.

However, Siddhartha Lal’s Royal Enfield almost entirely dominates this  space and its latest launch, the Meteor 350, has been a big success too, according to analysts.  

Going ahead, Honda plans to expand its Big Wing dealership network for premium bikes and depending on the volume, may also bring in more products. Honda also has plans to export the new model from India in the future. “By end of February, we will have 35 showrooms and by end of March, we will have 50 plus,” said YS Guleria, HMSI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honda
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp