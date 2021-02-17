Honda strengthens mid-size game with the new CB 350 RS

Arshad Khan By

NEW DELHI: Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda (HMSI) on Tuesday launched the CB 350 RS priced at Rs 1.96 lakh as it aims to grab bigger share in the fast growing mid-size motorcycle segment. The company had in September 2020 entered this segment in India by introducing H’Ness CB350. Since its launch, Honda dispatched over 10,000 units of H’Ness, saying that response has been ‘phenomenal’.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said, “Last year, Indian riders got a chance to experience ‘made in India’ CB brand and elevate their pride of fun riding. Today, we are excited to add another chapter to the CB series. Exhibiting the true legacy of CB Brand, the CB350RS will add value for the Indian customer by providing contemporary style and superior stance, further enhancing the fun biking culture.”

He added, “Honda has a big potential in the this segment, not only in the urban centres but also in rural India as disposable income there is increasing year after year.” The mid-size motorcycle segment has emerged as the fastest growing segment in the Indian two-wheeler market. Not only Honda, but also other leading players Hero MotorCorp, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto—are also trying to expand their visibility in this segment.

However, Siddhartha Lal’s Royal Enfield almost entirely dominates this space and its latest launch, the Meteor 350, has been a big success too, according to analysts.

Going ahead, Honda plans to expand its Big Wing dealership network for premium bikes and depending on the volume, may also bring in more products. Honda also has plans to export the new model from India in the future. “By end of February, we will have 35 showrooms and by end of March, we will have 50 plus,” said YS Guleria, HMSI.