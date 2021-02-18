Amazon strategy to dodge Indian regulators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: US retail giant Amazon has reportedly circumvented the Indian government’s FDI and competition regulations in order to prefer big sellers on its platform. According to a Reuters investigation report, Jeff Bezos’s company has restructured its indirect equity in large seller firms such as Cloud Tail and Appario to overcome the challenges posed by the Indian government’s tough stance on FDI regulations—a policy focused on protecting India’s small businesses from large companies.

Unlike the US, regulations in India do not provide for e-comerce platforms to control inventories or sell goods directly on their platforms. However, such platforms can charge fees from sellers who are onboarded on the marketplace. Reuters has reported that Amazon used its large retail network for the advantage of big sellers, who accounted for one-third of sales on its platform.

Amazon is also facing various suits in courts, with India’s small retailer associations accusing the retail behemoth of deep discounting and preferential treatment to certain sellers, which they say has almost crushed their businesses. A probe by India’s competition watchdog Competition Commision of India is also on hold as Amazon has approached the Karnataka High Court claiming that the investigation was based on false claims made by a small trader body, Delhi Vyapar Sangh, an affiliate of the Confederation of All India Traders.

Responding to an emailed query from TNIE, Amazon said that the article “appears to be based on unsubstantiated, incomplete, and/or factually incorrect information, likely supplied (maliciously) with the intention of creating sensation and discrediting Amazon Amazon remains compliant with all Indian laws.

“In the last several years, there have been number of changes in regulations governing the marketplaces and Amazon has, on each occasion taken rapid action to ensure compliance. The story therefore seems to have outdated information that does not show any non-compliance. In the meantime, we continue to focus on delivering first class service to India’s consumers, and helping India’s manufacturers and SMB’s reach customers around the world.” the company said.

Drawing fire from retailers

Amazon faces opposition from small retailers who accuse it of deep discounts, preferential treatment to some sellers