STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon strategy to dodge Indian regulators

Unlike the US, regulations in India do not provide for e-comerce platforms to control inventories or sell goods directly on their platforms.

Published: 18th February 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: US retail giant Amazon has reportedly circumvented the Indian government’s FDI and competition regulations in order to prefer big sellers on its platform. According to a Reuters investigation report, Jeff Bezos’s company has restructured its indirect equity in large seller firms such as Cloud Tail and Appario to overcome the challenges posed by the Indian government’s tough stance on FDI regulations—a policy focused on protecting India’s small businesses from large companies. 

Unlike the US, regulations in India do not provide for e-comerce platforms to control inventories or sell goods directly on their platforms. However, such platforms can charge fees from sellers who are onboarded on the  marketplace. Reuters has reported that Amazon used its large retail network for the advantage of big sellers, who accounted for one-third of sales on its platform. 

Amazon is also facing various suits in courts, with India’s small retailer associations accusing the retail behemoth of deep discounting and preferential treatment to certain sellers, which they say has almost crushed their businesses. A probe by India’s competition watchdog Competition Commision of India is also on hold as Amazon has  approached the Karnataka High Court claiming that the investigation was based on false claims made by a small trader body, Delhi Vyapar Sangh, an affiliate of  the Confederation of All India Traders.

Responding to an emailed query from TNIE, Amazon said that the article “appears to be based on unsubstantiated, incomplete, and/or factually incorrect information, likely supplied (maliciously) with the intention of creating sensation and discrediting Amazon Amazon remains compliant with all Indian laws. 

“In the last several years, there have been number of changes in regulations governing the marketplaces and Amazon has, on each occasion taken rapid action to ensure compliance. The story therefore seems to have outdated information that does not show any non-compliance. In the meantime, we continue to focus on delivering first class service to India’s consumers, and helping India’s  manufacturers and SMB’s reach customers around the world.” the company said. 

Drawing fire from retailers
Amazon faces opposition from small retailers who accuse it of deep discounts, preferential treatment to some sellers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon FDI
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp