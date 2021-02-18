Don’t chase valuations, focus on building world-class products: PM Modi

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “When the chips were down, your code kept things running,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the leaders of India’s Information Technology (IT) sector on Wednesday. Modi was speaking at the inauguration of industry body Nasscom’s Technology Leadership Forum 2021.

While lauding the industry’s 2.3 per cent growth during a pandemic year when many sectors had bled, Modi also had a word of advice for start-ups: “Don’t chase valuations, exit strategies, instead focus on creating institutions that will outlive the century, world-class products which will set a global benchmark of excellence”. The Prime Minister’s message comes at a time when many start-ups are on the verge of entering the unicorn club, readying for dual IPOs, and attracting huge investments from across the world.

Modi said that the addition of $4 billion in revenue by the IT industry in 2020 and employing 1,38,000 people despite the Covid setback was remarkable. He also noted that the next wave of technological revolution in India should begin from the country’s hinterlands, since this would benefit the rural population and create employment opportunities for them.

India’s mission of developing optical fibre network across six lakh villages in 1,000 days will achieve a huge impetus if start-ups come up with technological innovations for the benefit of rural households and improve their standard of living, Modi said. He went on to ask the IT sector and start-ups to draw a roadmap to become global leaders in the run up to India’s 100th independence anniversary.

While referring to various policy measures, including the recent relaxation of Other Service Provider (OSP) norms for IT services and the BPO sector as well as opening up access to geospatial data for private firms, the Prime Minister said that “some of these bold decisions were only possible because of the country’s belief in security and sovereignty.”

Sharing his concerns on the sluggish growth of India’s domestic IT market, Modi said that while software exports have grown tremendously, the IT industry should also shift its mindset to Make for India. CSR activities, he said, should focus on uplifting poor and marginal communities which could be a gamechanger soon.