STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hindujas pay premium to boost stake in IndusInd Bank

The warrants will be redeemed at Rs 1,709 a share, a 61 per cent premium over Tuesday’s closing price.

Published: 18th February 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image of IndusInd bank used for representational purpose only

Image of IndusInd bank used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To boost its stake in IndusInd Bank, the Hinduja family has paid a premium amount for redeeming warrants that will be converted into shares in the lender. According to a statement, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd., which represents the bank’s founding Hinduja clan, has completed a rights issue to fund the conversion of warrants to shares in the Mumbai-based bank. The warrants will be redeemed at Rs 1,709 a share, a 61 per cent premium over Tuesday’s closing price.

The holding company also plans to sell some other investments to finance the Rs 2,020 crore ($277 million) warrant redemption. The company said in a statement that the idea to “redeem the warrants at a premium over the prevailing share price stands testimony to the strong trust and confidence in IndusInd Bank’s management and its strategic direction.” The funds will be paid by February 18. 

The bank had been founded by Srichand P Hinduja in 1994. The family’s holding in the lender shrank to 13 per cent following its merger with microlender Bharat Financial in July 2019, when the family  had redeemed 25 per cent of warrants that year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndusInd Bank Hinduja
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp