STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; ONGC top gainer

Fed policy makers reiterated that they need to see sustained inflation before considering the end of the bond buying programme.

Published: 18th February 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Bombay Stock Exchange, NSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Thursday tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Reliance Industries and SBI, despite a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 61.08 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 51,764.91. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 18.20 points or 0.12 per cent up at 15,227.10.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, SBI, Infosys, HCL Tech and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, M&M, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex slumped 400.34 points or 0.77 per cent to close at 51,703.83. The broader NSE Nifty tumbled 104.55 points or 0.68 per cent to 15,208.90.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,008.20 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be modestly positive at the moment.

"3QFY21 earnings have been quite encouraging and a large number of companies succeeded to top consensus earnings estimate. This along with increased visibility of sustaining corporate earnings rebound after favourable announcements in the Union Budget emboldened investors," he said.

Persistent inflows from FPIs, which was the key driving force for markets in recent period, are expected to sustain, he added. US equities finished mostly lower on Wednesday.

However, Dow Jones witnessed its third straight record close after minutes from FOMC's January meeting echoed Powell's last week of dovish statements.

Fed policy makers reiterated that they need to see sustained inflation before considering the end of the bond buying programme.

Hence, situations like taper tantrum are still away, in our view. Investors will be keenly watching out progress on passage of the quantum of fiscal stimulus in the near term, Modi said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while those in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.24 per cent higher at USD 65.14 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp