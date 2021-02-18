Vistara commences flight operations to Germany from India

By PTI

MUMBAI: Full service carrier Vistara on Thursday commenced its flight operations to Germany from India with the launch of a non-stop flight to Frankfurt from Delhi under the air bubble agreement between the two countries.

The inaugural flight, operated by a new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, departed Delhi at 3.30 am (IST) on Thursday and landed in Frankfurt at 7.55 am (CET), Vistara said in a release.

The Tata-Singapore Airlines jointly-owned carrier will fly between the two cities twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, it said.

"The launch of our services to Frankfurt is another important step ahead in our commitment towards growing our global network and strengthening our presence in Europe," said Vistara's Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Thng.

As one of the world's busiest aviation hubs, Frankfurt promises great opportunities for India's best airline to grow in the global market, Thng added.

Vistara said it accepts all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government authorities.